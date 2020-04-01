Satisfy your pasta craving with this homemade ravioli recipe

From the moment we can remember anything as niños, we know with absolute certainty that we love raviolis. This Italian dish carries these hearty little creamy bites of joy that have the power to just take us to a place of total nostalgia and happiness (carbs + cheese = heaven). Whether you like them in the OG shape of little squares or done-up in a different style and shape, no one can deny the greatness one feels when biting into them. Below we’ve featured an incredibly delectable recipe for making raviolis at home (while you hide out from the coronavirus) compliments of the wonderful people at dōma located in the Wynwood district in sunny Miami, FL.

Ravioli’s are a fan favorite because they fuse the creaminess of the the cheese filling with the goodness of the pasta dough

Caprese Ravioli Recipe by dōma (Miami, FL)

Ingredients:

Pasta Dough

500 grams of flour (roughly 18 oz)

2 eggs

60 grams of butter (roughly 2 oz)

150 grams of milk (roughly 5 ½ oz)

10 grams of salt (roughly 0.3 oz)

Cheese Filling

1 kg of ricotta cheese

Olive oil and salt as needed

100 grams of Parmigiano Reggiano (roughly 3.5 oz)

(roughly 3.5 oz) 150 grams of Fior di Latte mozzarella (roughly 5 oz)

mozzarella (roughly 5 oz) 80 grams of Provolone del Monaco (roughly 3 oz)

San Marzano Tomato Sauce

1 kg of homemade, canned or jarred San Marzano tomato sauce

3 heads of garlic

2 bunches of basil

Preparations:

First, prepare the dough 24 hours in advance. Mix the flour, milk, eggs in the mixer, gently add the butter, and lastly the salt. With a rolling pin make a thin layer. Next, use a sac a poche (a piping bag) to make dots of cheese filling of an inch size. When all the filling are positioned, place another thin layer on top and with a shape make the ravioli. Boil the ravioli for 3-4 minutes and serve with San Marzano tomato sauce.

