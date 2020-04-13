Serena Willams’ daughter Olympia is the cutest mini chef as she makes pasta with dad Alexis Ohanian

It’s clear that little Olympia Ohanian is a star chef-in-training! Her father Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share his adorable two-year-old’s highly impressive pasta making skills at home. There’s no denying how much fun Olympia was having during this family cooking activity (which we are sure turned out absolutely delicious). We can clearly see that proud mom Serena Williams isn’t the only one with high caliber skills in the family after seeing how baby Olympia works that pasta dough with her tiny hands.

Dad Alexis shared two images and a short video of the whole experience. One before picture of Olympia with a large mound of dough and then an after picture of said pasta dough made into mounds of spaghetti ready to be dried and/or boiled for what could be one epic meal. In the short video her tech mogul dad shared, you can see how Olympia “hammers” into that dough — truly showing it who was boss. She’s even wore a little chef’s hat that helped cement her status as the official Ohanian-Williams family chef (she should definitely share some more of her culinary secrets with the rest of us, to be honest).

©@olympiaohanian/@serenawilliams



Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian married on November 16, 2017, and share two-year-old Olympia

Recently, Olympia’s go-to doll and playtime friend Qai Qai released a great playlist that will get us bumping while we all make pasta from home.