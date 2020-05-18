Loading the player...

Good Eats

Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia whips up this classic Mexican dish with some help from dad

Serena Williams’ daughter puts on her chef’s hat on latest cooking adventure with dad Alexis

By Mirtle Peña

Serena Williams’ daughter with tech mogul Alexis Ohanian may have a bright future within the culinary industry. Olympia Ohanian and her dad have been cooking up some crazy cool breakfast treats and after dinner sweets while they’ve been safely following social distancing measures tucked away in their home. They’ve made NOLA-style beignets, pasta and some over-the-top pancakes giving us some serious foodie FOMO (aka fear of missing out). There is literally nothing that the two-year-old cannot do! Check out their latest adventure in the video.

RELATED:

Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia cooks breakfast and the result is unbelievable

Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia helps dad in the kitchen - but you’ve never seen pancakes like this before!


Related Video:

Wasabi Is Linked With a ‘Really Substantial’ Memory Boost

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more