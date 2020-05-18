Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia whips up this classic Mexican dish with some help from dad

Loading the player...
Serena Williams’ daughter with tech mogul Alexis Ohanian may have a bright future within the culinary industry. Olympia Ohanian and her dad have been cooking up some crazy cool breakfast treats and after dinner sweets while they’ve been safely following social distancing measures tucked away in their home. They’ve made NOLA-style beignets, pasta and some over-the-top pancakes giving us some serious foodie FOMO (aka fear of missing out). There is literally nothing that the two-year-old cannot do! Check out their latest adventure in the video.
RELATED:
Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia cooks breakfast and the result is unbelievable
Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia helps dad in the kitchen - but you’ve never seen pancakes like this before!
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about