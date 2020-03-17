Jennifer Lopez's chef shares recipes for those on home quarantine

As many of us are starting to work from home, we are beginning to wonder what we will be cooking during our ‘self-quarantining’ and ‘social distancing’ phase. This is when superstar couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s personal chef, Kelvin Fernandez, comes in to save the day. He has been sharing several delicious and appetizing recipes via his personal social media account @chefkelvin for fans to follow and replicate at their homes. He shares very clear step-by-step videos on how to execute these A-listers approved recipes that we can all enjoy.

See the full recipe below!

©@chefkelvin



Chef Kelvin is sharing his recipes via social media

