Wow your guests with this unexpected Thanksgiving taquito recipe

Appetizers are the unsung hero of the food item world — they help keep us busy while we wait for the main course, serve well as a full dinner and have the power to appease large crowds when passed around! The power that picaderas have is even more presently felt during the holidays, when we are waiting for that delicious turkey or pernil (pork shoulder) to finish cooking, but the call from our tummies is ever so potent and we find ourselves needing to munch on something.

This is when the wonderful chef Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins steps in to save the appetizer day with her Thanksgiving take on taquitos (Sorry, abuelita – this is my novio for the year).

©Cacique / Chef Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins



Celery Root and Potato Taquitos recipe

The recipe below captures the deliciousness we experience every year at Thanksgiving and adds a bit of freshness (and crunchiness) to the mix, creating something that is truly special to enjoy with your family and friends. Check out the recipe below!

Loading the player...

Celery Root and Potato Taquitos recipe

Ingredients:

For the salad –

1 iceberg lettuce, very thinly shaved

¼ cup purslane

6 radishes, julienned

½ cup lemon juice

½ cup lime juice

2 cups olive oil

1 Tablespoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon white pepper

1 bunch cilantro, chiffonade

½ cup parsley, chiffonade

For the taquitos –

4 russet potatoes, peeled

1 celery root

Salt, to taste

½ Tablespoon ground pepper

1 cup shredded Cacique Manchego

½ cup caramelized onion

2 cups water

2 cups milk

1 avocado leaf

1 bay leaf

16 Tortillas

Vegetable oil

4 oz. Cacique Queso Fresco

4 oz. Cacique Crema Mexicana Agria

Preparation:

Salad –

Slice radish on thinnest setting on mandolin. Pick verdolagas, shave as thin as possible. Chiffonade cilantro and parsley. Mix lemon, lime, oil with garlic, salt and pepper and put dressing in squeeze bottle.

Taquitos –

Clean and peel both vegetables. Cut potatoes in ¼’s and celery root in same size pieces and cover in half water, half milk, bay leaves, avocado leaves, salt and pepper. Boil until soft, strain vegetables and reserve liquid.

General Prep –

Julienne onions and add into hot iron pan. Add 1 Tablespoon of oil and avocado leaves. Cook onions until caramelized, stirring constantly to avoid burning. Once cooked, add potato, celery root and caramelized onions in a food processor and pulse until pureed smooth. Use cooking liquid if moisture is needed. Make sure to not add too much as loose filling will ooze out when frying. Add grated Cacique Manchego, taste and add salt and pepper if necessary. Place filling in piping bag, and add 4 oz. of filling per tortilla. Once filled, roll and secure with toothpick. Heat vegetable oil and fry each taquito until golden brown, then drain on paper. To serve, dress salad and add to each plate. Divide up the taquitos and lay on top of salad. Garnish with Cacique Queso Fresco and a drizzle of Cacique Crema Mexicana Agria.

“Yesterday I really wanted tacos. Today, I’m eating tacos. Follow your dreams.”