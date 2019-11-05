Donuts, doughnuts and more do[ugh]nuts. We cannot get enough of these fried golden discs of joy. If you're in the mood for something sweet and salty or something fruity, there is bound to be something out there that will most definitely tickle your fancy.

In honor of National Donut Day, we've gathered a list of some of the top donut (or doughnut) shops, shacks or restaurants from the East Coast to the West Coast and those in-between.

