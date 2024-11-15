Amal Clooney and Kylie Jenner are wearing the next shoe trend for 2025

Amal Clooney and Kylie Jenner have very different and unique styles. The human rights lawyer is known for her sophisticated looks on and off the red carpet, while the businesswoman and reality star is always keeping it fun and fresh with her looks.

The two celebrities have been photographed wearing what could be one of the most worn shoe trends of 2025, as anticipated by top brands, including Miu Miu, Acne Studios, and Dries Van Noten. The peep-toe show is a timeless trend that seems to be making a strong comeback in the latest collections, while Zara and Mango are also introducing their own versions of the shoe.

© Grosby Group George Clooney and his wife Amal enjoyed a romantic weekend getaway in Saint-Tropez

Amal was recently spotted during her latest romantic outing with George Clooney in Saint-Tropez, wearing a pair of beige peep-toe sandals paired with a colorful Stella McCartney 2015 Resort Collection minidress. She completed the ensemble with gold drop earrings, dark sunglasses, and a black bag.

© Grosby Group Kylie Jenner turns heads as she arrives at the Schiaparelli Fashion Show

Meanwhile, Kylie was photographed in Paris wearing head-to-toe Schiaparelli. The reality star looked glamorous attending the runway show as part of Paris Fashion Week, wearing a figure-hugging dress, black peep-toe heels and gold statement jewelry.

More celebrities styling the trend:

Demi Moore was seen in London promoting her latest movie 'The Substance' with Margaret Qualley. The Hollywood star stepped out wearing a blue ensemble, consisting of blue leather trousers and a matching oversized sweater, paired with black peep-toe platforms.

© Grosby Group Demi Moore arriving to the EVERYMAN Cinema in Chelsea

Earlier this year Margot Robbie was spotted arriving at the Pre-Bafter party wearing a black Chanel dress paired with black peep-toe heels.

© Grosby Group Margot Robbie attends the Charles Finch and Chanel 2024 Pre-Bafta Party

Sofia Vergara, who is known to have a preference for platforms, wore a pair of metallic peep-toe platforms while promoting one of her latest business ventures with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

© Grosby Group Manolo Vergara and Sofia Vergara

Elle Fanning stepped out in Cannes, France wearing an archival Chanel dress paired with black peep-toe sandals. The actress was seen leaving Hotel Martinez during her time at the Cannes Film Festival.