Ana de Armas steps out in sparkly minidress and knee-high boots in New York City outing

Ana de Armas continues her successful career in Hollywood with multiple projects lined up, including 'Eden' starring Sydney Sweeney, and the highly anticipated John Wick spin-off 'Ballerina.' The talented actress has kept her personal life private since moving away from Los Angeles, but she was recently spotted attending an exclusive event.

The Cuban-Spanish star was photographed in New York City celebrating the unveiling of Louis Vuitton's latest flagship store. Celebrities and A-List stars got together for the grand opening, including Bradley Cooper, Nina Dobrev, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Connelly, Marhta Stewart, and many more.

© Bryan Bedder Ana de Armas attends as Louis Vuitton celebrates the new 57th Street NYC store opening

Ana stepped out wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. She looked stunning in a sparkly minidress paired with knee-high boots. The actress paired the look with a matching bag and wore minimal diamond jewelry.

She styled her brunette hair in loose waves and rocked a glamorous makeup look including a soft pink lip. The star was photographed arriving at the grand opening wearing a leather jacket and posing for the cameras.

© TheStewartofNY Ana de Armas attends Louis Vuitton celebration of the new 57th Street NYC store opening

Taking a step back and moving away from Hollywood:

Ana quickly found success in the film industry following the release of the first installment of 'Knives Out,' which was followed by many more opportunities to showcase her talent. She also gained enormous media attention during her 10-month relationship with Ben Affleck in 2020, quickly becoming a fan-favorite star and obtaining recognition.

© TheStewartofNY Ana de Armas attends Louis Vuitton celebration of the new 57th Street NYC store opening

However, she realized she preferred to keep her personal life private and decided to make a drastic change after ending her romance with the actor. “I feel like nowadays, we all want to go away from the craziness of the world,” she said to E! News at the TIFF. “We all want to have the chance to build your own safe space. I’ve made that decision myself.”

She continued; “I found a home where I really feel off the grid. I can collect myself and only bring there who I want to be with. I have my little cocoon there."