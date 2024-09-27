Ana de Armas is out for blood in action packed 'Ballerina' trailer

Ana de Armas is in her action star era. The Cuban actress, who's previously flexed her action muscles in films like "No Time To Die", "The Grey Man," and "Ghosted," is back in a genre that she clearly feels comfortable with in "Ballerina." The film is a spin-off from the "John Wick" universe of films has released its first trailers, showcasing some more incredible stunts led by de Armas.

© GettyImages Ana de Armas in Paris Fashion Week

The trailer teases a bit of her story, showing her as a young girl named Eve Macarro who, after losing her parents, is recruited by an organization of assassins that train her as a ballerina with multiple deadly skills. Throughout the trailer's 3-minute run time, de Armas is seen doing all manner of impressive feats, beating up men twice her size, handling all sorts of weaponry, and showcasing her athletic skills.

In the closing minutes of the trailer, Macarro encounters John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, one of the deadliest assassins in the world. "How do I start doing what you do?" she asks.

"Looks like you already have," says Wick.

You can check out the full trailer below.

That time de Armas scared her 'Ballerina' stunt team

In early 2023, de Armas revealed that she scared her stunt team while on the set of "Ballerina." She shared that while she learned she was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in "Blonde" while shooting "Ballerina."

“My assistant comes with the phone, very straightfaced, and I start reading and then I realize what I’m reading and I scream,” said de Armas in an appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon". “And of course, it was a stunt scene so everyone got very worried thinking that something was happening. I was like ‘No no, it’s okay.’”

"Ballerina" will premiere in theaters on June 6th, 2025.