Is Katie Holmes wearing the top color trend for 2025 this fall?

Katie Holmes is known for her casual sophistication. The Hollywood star is always looking effortlessly cool on and off the red carpet. Most recently, making the perfect transition from summer to fall with the perfect ensembles and timeless essentials.

And while the actress is always staying true to her own style, she seems to be wearing one of the biggest color trends of 2025, as predicted by some of the latest fashion collections, including Prada, Loewe, and Chanel among other top brands.

© Grosby Group Katie Holmes was seen taking a casual walk through New York City, carrying her stylish KHAITE bag.

Katie was spotted wearing a powder pink shirt during one of her latest outings. The filmmaker was photographed in a casual look, including a white T-shirt underneath, wide-leg jeans, and red flats. She accessorized the outfit with a brown bag, dark sunglasses, and minimal jewelry.

"I enjoy [fashion]. I mean, I enjoy the craftsmanship. I enjoy putting things together. And I work with [stylist] Brie Welch, and she's very detail-oriented, which inspires me. I think it is very creative. I love vintage shopping. I love the art of design," she told Glamour about her love for fashion.

Katie's essentials for the fall season:

The actress has been photographed wearing some stylish looks recently, joining some of the fashion trends seen in other of our favorite celebrities, and showing some of the timeless essentials that are perfect to wear during the fall season.

© Grosby Group Katie Holmes looks stylish in a matching green coat and top whilst out in New York City.

She stepped out in the perfect fall jacket, keeping neutral and earth tones in her wardrobe. She keeps a stylish green coat in her wardrobe rotation. Katie paired the look with wide-leg jeans, black loafers, and an off-white bag. Katie styled her hair straight and wore minimal jewelry.

© Michael Simon Katie Holmes spotted out and about wearing Banana Republic

The actress also showed her preference for a classic denim trend, also worn by Selena Gomez recently. Katie wore high-rise wide-leg blue jeans, paired with blue loafers. She wore a yellow top featuring a turtle neck and a light yellow coat.