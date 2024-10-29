Katie Holmes stuns in colorful two-tone gown at the CFDA Awards

Katie Holmes made for one of the most refreshing guests at the CFDA Awards, the annual show celebrating the best in fashion excellence. While many of the guests opted for bombastic looks and dark and elegant colors traditionally linked with galas and events of the sort, Holmes stunned with her simple and laidback approach.

She wore a two-tone gown that was feminine, fun, and representative of why she's such a fashion icon.

© TheStewartofNY Katie Holmes at the CFDA Awards

Holmes wore a pink and red gown by Carolina Herrera, from the fashion house's ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The look rapidly became one of the evening's highlights, with Holmes posing at the stairs of the American History Museum for some stunning images.

The gown had long sleeves and was packed with gorgeous details. It was pink at the top and red at the bottom, featuring some cutouts on the side that showed off Holmes' elegant figure. The back of the dress was open and was embellished with a black bow.

To round out the look, Holmes and her team opted for styling her hair in an elegant bun. Her makeup was kept light and airy, keeping her face rosy while highlighting some glossy lip gloss.

Holmes' accessories consisted of a black clutch purse, red pointed heels from Gianvito Rossi, and some jewelry, including red dangling earrings and a matching ring.

© NDZ/Star Max A closer look at Holmes' dress

Holmes' accessible and creative approach to fashion

Ever since Holmes blew up in pop culture due to her work in "Dawson's Creek," the actress has been associated with fashion. While many artists and celebrities dress well, Holmes can make any look shine and isn't afraid to try out new things.

"I enjoy [fashion]. I mean, I enjoy the craftsmanship. I enjoy putting things together. And I work with [stylist] Brie Welch, and she's very detail-oriented, which inspires me. I think it is very creative. I love vintage shopping. I love the art of design," she said in an interview with Glamour.

Despite her expertise in the field, one of the things that allows Holmes' fashion sense to shine is that she doesn't seem to take it too seriously. "It's a funny world because the culture of celebrity and the access that exists now could be quite a distraction from who the person is," she said.

"I'm an actor, so people say, 'Oh, do you think about what you wear before you go to the grocery store?' No, because it's not my job. You know what I mean? But yesterday, going and doing a talk show is part of my job. So yes, that's put together."