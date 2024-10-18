Suri Cruise takes a break from college and returns to New York City to spend time with Katie Holmes

In August, Suri Cruise embarked on a significant new chapter. She said goodbye to her mother, Katie Holmes, and left New York to begin her studies at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The 18-year-old, Tom Cruise's only daughter with Holmes, returned home for the first time in two months to spend a few days in the city where she grew up and support her mother on a special occasion.

Recently, Suri was spotted strolling through the streets of New York with a friend, enjoying a brief break from her college classes. She used her time off to visit her mother, with whom she shares a close and supportive relationship. Days later, she was captured with Katie strolling around New York City.

© The Grosby Group Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise strolled around New York City. The stunt duo was seen together for the first time since Suri left for college. The 18-year-old wore a shearling-lined denim jacket, striped pants, and brown boots. Katie wore a black trench coat, a sweater, baggy pants, and Mary Jane flats.

According to Page Six, Suri's return to New York coincided with the opening weekend of her mother's new play, "Our Town," at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. While it's still being determined exactly how long Suri plans to stay in the city, Carnegie Mellon's academic calendar shows that her fall break runs until October 21, giving her some extra time off.

© Grosby Group Holmes helping her daughter move in to school

Katie Holmes has spoken candidly about her daughter's departure, admitting how much she will miss her. In an interview with Town & Country magazine, the Dawson's Creek star expressed both pride and nostalgia. "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I'll miss having her close, but I'm so proud of her and happy for this new chapter in her life," Holmes said.

Reflecting on her experiences at Suri's age, Holmes added, "I remember what it was like to be at this stage of life. It's an exciting time of self-discovery, and I'm glad she's getting to experience that."

© Grosby Group Katie Holmes is pictured on a stroll in New York City. The American actress carried a burgundy tote bag and wore a cream cardigan, grey t-shirt, blue jeans, and black flats.

Last year, it was revealed that Suri was exploring various university options, which was a bittersweet moment for Holmes, as she hoped her daughter would remain close to home. "Suri applied to schools all over, but Katie really wanted her to stay in New York so they could be near each other. While she's incredibly proud, Katie is also very protective," a source told DailyMail.

Though Tom Cruise has not been involved in Suri's life for years, he has remained financially supportive. Following his 2012 divorce from Holmes, Cruise reportedly agreed to pay $33,000 a month in child support until Suri turned 18. As part of that agreement, he will also cover her college and health expenses. "Tom may not be present in Suri's life, but he has always met his financial obligations for her and Katie," the insider confirmed.