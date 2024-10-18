Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Suri Cruise takes a break from college and returns to New York City to spend time with Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise strolled around New York City. The stunt duo was seen together for the first time since Suri left for college. The 18-year-old wore a shearling-lined denim jacket, striped pants, and brown boots. Katie wore a black trench coat, a sweater, baggy pants, and Mary Jane flats.© The Grosby Group

Celebrity Families

Suri Cruise takes a break from college and returns to New York City to spend time with Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter enjoyed the 'Big Apple' alongside her cat

Shirley Gomez
Senior Writer
OCTOBER 18, 2024 10:44 AM EDT

In August, Suri Cruise embarked on a significant new chapter. She said goodbye to her mother, Katie Holmes, and left New York to begin her studies at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The 18-year-old, Tom Cruise's only daughter with Holmes, returned home for the first time in two months to spend a few days in the city where she grew up and support her mother on a special occasion.

Recently, Suri was spotted strolling through the streets of New York with a friend, enjoying a brief break from her college classes. She used her time off to visit her mother, with whom she shares a close and supportive relationship. Days later, she was captured with Katie strolling around New York City. 

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise strolled around New York City. The stunt duo was seen together for the first time since Suri left for college. The 18-year-old wore a shearling-lined denim jacket, striped pants, and brown boots. Katie wore a black trench coat, a sweater, baggy pants, and Mary Jane flats.© The Grosby Group
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise strolled around New York City. The stunt duo was seen together for the first time since Suri left for college. The 18-year-old wore a shearling-lined denim jacket, striped pants, and brown boots. Katie wore a black trench coat, a sweater, baggy pants, and Mary Jane flats.

Suri donned a casual and comfortable ensemble for her outing, staying true to her signature laid-back street style. The student wore a shearling-lined denim jacket, striped pants, and brown boots. Katie wore a black trench coat, a sweater, baggy pants, and Mary Jane flats.

According to Page Six, Suri's return to New York coincided with the opening weekend of her mother's new play, "Our Town," at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. While it's still being determined exactly how long Suri plans to stay in the city, Carnegie Mellon's academic calendar shows that her fall break runs until October 21, giving her some extra time off.

Holmes helping her daughter move in to school© Grosby Group
Holmes helping her daughter move in to school

Katie Holmes has spoken candidly about her daughter's departure, admitting how much she will miss her. In an interview with Town & Country magazine, the Dawson's Creek star expressed both pride and nostalgia. "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I'll miss having her close, but I'm so proud of her and happy for this new chapter in her life," Holmes said.

Reflecting on her experiences at Suri's age, Holmes added, "I remember what it was like to be at this stage of life. It's an exciting time of self-discovery, and I'm glad she's getting to experience that."

Katie Holmes is pictured on a stroll in New York City. The American actress carried a burgundy tote bag and wore a cream cardigan, grey t-shirt, blue jeans, and black flats. *** Katie Holmes es fotografiada dando un paseo por Nueva York. La actriz estadounidense llevaba un bolso de mano burdeos y vestÃ­a un cÃ¡rdigan color crema, camiseta gris, vaqueros azules y zapatos planos negros.© Grosby Group
Katie Holmes is pictured on a stroll in New York City. The American actress carried a burgundy tote bag and wore a cream cardigan, grey t-shirt, blue jeans, and black flats.

Last year, it was revealed that Suri was exploring various university options, which was a bittersweet moment for Holmes, as she hoped her daughter would remain close to home. "Suri applied to schools all over, but Katie really wanted her to stay in New York so they could be near each other. While she's incredibly proud, Katie is also very protective," a source told DailyMail.

Though Tom Cruise has not been involved in Suri's life for years, he has remained financially supportive. Following his 2012 divorce from Holmes, Cruise reportedly agreed to pay $33,000 a month in child support until Suri turned 18. As part of that agreement, he will also cover her college and health expenses. "Tom may not be present in Suri's life, but he has always met his financial obligations for her and Katie," the insider confirmed.

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS