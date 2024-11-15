Becky G stole the show in a stunning sheer fishnet gown at the Latin Grammys

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Becky G attends the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)© Dimitrios Kambouris

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
NOVEMBER 15, 2024 2:56 PM EST

Becky G had some stunning fashion moments at the 25th Latin Grammy Awards in Miami. The fan-favorite singer was one of the best dressed of the night while celebrating her nomination for her song 'Por El Contrario' in the Best Regional Song category.

The Mexican-American musician also took the stage to perform with Edgar Barrera, Angela Aguilar, and Leonardo Aguilar. But it was her jaw-dropping fishnet gown that stole the show on the red carpet earlier that evening. 

Becky G attends the 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards © GIORGIO VIERA
Becky G attends the 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards

Becky posed for the cameras in a sleeveless sheer fishnet gown adorned with sequins and featuring a plunging neckline and a dramatic white train, designed by Tony Ward Couture. She paired the look with the perfect Jimmy Choo 6-inch metallic stilettos and diamond earrings. 

Becky G performs onstage during the 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards © Jason Koerner
Becky G performs onstage during the 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards

The singer was all smiles on the red carpet rocking a glamorous makeup look. Becky also wore an all-black ensemble earlier that week at the Leading Ladies of Entertainment Presentation and Luncheon as part of the Latin Grammys at Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

Becky G attends the 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards © GIORGIO VIERA
Becky G attends the 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards

She wore a black lace corset minidress paired with matching black pointed-toe heels and minimal jewelry. Becky showed off her latest hairstyle transformation and took the stage to talk about her successful career in the music industry. 

Becky G attends the Leading Ladies of Entertainment Presentation © Alekandra London
Becky G attends the Leading Ladies of Entertainment Presentation

Becky G ended her week at the Latin Grammys with another black look at the after-party of the show. She wore a leather minidress featuring lace adornments, paired with dark sunglasses. The singer took to Instagram to document her time in Miami before continuing her tour. 

© BeckyG/Instagram

“‘Encuentros’ was like really this place of embodying, ‘No, no, we’re angry. No, no, we’re terrified. No, no, we’re confused. No, no, we’re joyful,’” Becky said to LA Times recently when asked about her project, and her song 'Encuentros.' “The song embodies something that I’ve been feeling for a really long time, which is the turning of the new leaf. I feel like I’ve just shed so much skin,” she added.  

