Eiza González cracks the fall fashion code with an oversized coat and cowboy boots

Eiza González has found the ultimate fall look. The Mexican actress was photographed walking in New York City, wearing the perfect outfit for fall days when the weather rapidly fluctuates between hot and cold temperatures.

© GrosbyGroup Eiza Gonzalez in New York

González wore a simple outfit with a couple of details that stood out and are easily replicated with some staple clothing items. She wore a reliable combination of a long coat with cowboy boots.

The coat was ankle length and highlighted González's height, making her look elegant.

She wore the coat over skinny jeans and a beige-colored top.

The star of the outfit were her black cowboy boots, which reliably add a dash of fun and personality to any outfit.

González paired her boots with dark blue skinny jeans, a tried and true combination that emphasizes the footwear and makes for a cohesive look.

In terms of accessories, she kept things simple, wearing a black baseball cap that read "Handle with Care," and some brown sunglasses.

She wore her hair loose and straight. She had almost no jewelry on, looking comfortable as she listened to some music from her headphones.

© GrosbyGroup Eiza Gonzalez in New York

González shows how easy it is to incorporate cowboy boots into any look

Cowboy boots have become one of the biggest fashion trends in recent years. Even though a lot of celebrities and fashion icons use these items regularly, many are still intimidated by their size and look.

But there's no need to be afraid of cowboy boots. González's outfit is a perfect example of the versatility of the boots, which can be worn during any type of weather, adapting to the cold or the heat.

When paired with a simple outfit, they can help you tie the whole look together. If interested in trying them out and seeing if they fit your style, try pairing them with skirts, dresses, matching sets, fringes, or denim.