Melania Trump wears head-to-toe Dior to celebrate presidential win: Her latest looks

Melania Trump continues to wear Dior during her latest outings. The former and future first wife celebrated Donald Trump's win following the presidential election by stepping out in an elegant gray suit.

Melania wore a structured look at the Palm Beach Convention Center during election night, joining her husband, who decided to wear a navy suit paired with a white buttoned-down shirt and red tie.

© JIM WATSON Donald Trump arrives for an election night event alongside Melania Trump and his son Barron Trump

She was all smiles celebrating Trump's victory, styling her honey-blonde hair in loose waves and wearing minimal jewelry. Melania held hands with the 47th U.S. president, and doubled down in Dior, after wearing a casual yet sophisticated outfit earlier during the day.

© JIM WATSON Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump

Melania accompanied her husband on election day, as the pair made their way to the polls in Palm Beach, with the future first wife wearing a polka-dot Dior shirtdress, black heels, and dark sunglasses from the brand.

© Chip Somodevilla Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump depart after casting their votes at a polling place

The couple celebrated the victory in Mar-a-Lago, accompanied by the Trump family, including their son Barron, who wore a blue suit paired with a white buttoned-down shirt, and a skinny dark necktie with burgundy stripes.

Melania shared how proud she is of her son, and documented his first time voting. "Voted for the first time - for his dad!" Melania shared on social media, adding, "first time voter."

Melania's revelations in her memoir:

Melania wrote about multiple situations in her book, including her relationship with Trump's kids. “While I may not agree with every opinion or choice expressed by Donald’s grown children, nor do I align with all of Donald’s decisions, I acknowledge that different viewpoints are a natural aspect of human relationships,” she confessed.

© Fred Watkins The Trump family gathers for a photo

She also mentioned her first time meeting the future president. "There was something magnetic about him: his confidence, his charm, his humor, his vision," she added. "There was an undeniable spark."