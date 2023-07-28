Jennifer Lopez steps out in gray crop top and gold hoops during recent LA outing

Jennifer Lopez continues her search for the perfect furniture. The Hollywood star was spotted in another casual chic ensemble, enjoying the warm summer weather in Los Angeles and looking for the right furniture pieces at Big Daddy’s antique store.

The 54-year-old actress, who recently celebrated her birthday with her closest friends and family members, was photographed in a very serious task, as she examined a variety of furniture, looking for the right fit for her new lavish mansion with Ben Affleck and their kids.

The star decided to go for a timeless JLo look, which consisted of a gray crop top, ripped wide-leg blue jeans, and white sneakers. Jennifer paired the look with an iconic Jacquemus mini bag Le Chiquito, dark sunglasses, gold hoops, and a matching coin necklace.

Last week the fan-favorite singer turned 54, and she celebrated by wearing not one by three birthday looks. The actress looked stunning in a backless metallic dress, paired with a diamond bracelet and matching earrings adorned with emeralds. Jennifer also wore statement rings and wore her hair in a half-up half-down ponytail.

Jennifer also celebrated by the pool, changing into a black Valentino bikini with a green and white pattern, showing her incredible figure and accessorizing the look with gold earrings, chunky bracelets, and a diamond chain around her neck.

Fans of the star know that she is always looking stylish around Los Angeles. Earlier this month she was spotted at the Ivy in Beverly Hills wearing a red ensemble, which included a long dress, her signature hoop earrings, aviator sunglasses, and heeled platforms.