Jennifer Lopez looks chic as she buys furniture with a friend

Jennifer Lopez was spotted on a furniture run. The singer and actress looked elegant and chic as she visited a furniture store alongside a friend, wearing a simple outfit and yet still looking stunning.

Lopez wore a black long-sleeved shirt with some wide-legged jeans. She rounded out the look with a small black purse, black flats, some large gold hoop earrings and retro reading glasses.

She was accompanied by a friend, with the two making stops at various furniture stores in Los Angeles. She and her husband, Ben Affleck, recently moved to a new home in Beverly Hills, meaning that they’re still likely getting renovations for their new place.

This past week, Lopez celebrated Father’s Day by sharing a steamy photo of Ben Affleck, showing him taking a selfie without his shirt on. “Daddy appreciation post,” she captioned the post, which quickly went viral, with many praising Affleck’s body and Lopez’s bold attitude.

Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner also shared a message for him. “Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben!” she wrote in a Father’s Day post.

