Jennifer Lopez masters the day-to-night look: Chic ensemble to sultry minidress

Jennifer Lopez was spotted spending some quality time with her kids. The Hollywood star stepped out in a colorful retro-inspired dress with a geometric print, paired with white Gucci platforms and a red designer bag during her recent outing in Los Angeles with 15-year-old twins Max and Emme.

The 53-year-old actress looked stunning as she arrived for lunch at Mauro Cafe in West Hollywood. Jennifer completed the chic and sophisticated outfit with Chloé aviator sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a set of rings by Jerry Fisher.

The celebrity family enjoyed their weekend outing, following Jennifer and Ben’s recent $60 million purchase. The couple found the perfect home in Beverly Hills for their blended family, which features 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and 15 fireplaces.

The performer also took a moment to promote her latest business venture on Sunday. Jennifer wore a head-turning look for brunch and posted a photo drinking one of her Delola cocktails, which matched her dress perfectly.

She went for a red ensemble, pairing a strapless dress that showed off her incredible figure and featured a bubble skirt covered in feathers. Jennifer wore a pair of red strappy heels and minimal jewelry, including her diamond ring from her engagement with Ben and her signature hoop earrings.

“Feeling Bella Berry,” the actress wrote on Instagram. She also changed her usual soft makeup glam for a shimmering pink eye shadow and glossy lip, wearing her hair in a high bun, making this the perfect transition from her day-to-night look.