Julia Roberts looks stunning with a Gucci x Adidas suit

Julia Roberts wore the coolest outfit for her appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show. She was photographed as she made her way to the show, holding on to George Clooney’s arm, and showing off a stunning Gucci x Adidas suit.

Robets backstage at the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

Roberts wore a beige suit that was the perfect union of fun and elegant. The beige suit was made up of a jacket and pants, both items with aligning black stripes that are typical of Adidas’ brand. She wore a white shirt and a black tie underneath, paired with high heels and some sunglasses.

Clooney wore a grey suit with a black shirt underneath and some matching shoes. Giving the look a classier edge was a silver watch.

Clooney and Roberts backstage.

The two were together to promote their new film, “Ticket to Paradise,” which marks Roberts comeback to rom-coms, a genre that she used to dominate during the late ‘90s and the early aughts.

When talking about their relationship to Access Hollywood, Roberts and Clooney shared why they never dated throughout their lives, and why they decided to prioritize their friendship. “Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship,” Clooney said. “We were fast friends right away. It’s been nothing but fun for us, so I don’t think that was ever really a thing.”