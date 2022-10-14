Julia Roberts and George Clooney
Julia Roberts looks stunning with a Gucci x Adidas suit

She was joined by George Clooney with whom she’s promoting the film “Ticket to Paradise.”

By Maria Loreto -New York

Julia Roberts wore the coolest outfit for her appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show. She was photographed as she made her way to the show, holding on to George Clooney’s arm, and showing off a stunning Gucci x Adidas suit.

Julia Roberts with an Adidas x Gucci suit©GrosbyGroup
Robets backstage at the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

Roberts wore a beige suit that was the perfect union of fun and elegant. The beige suit was made up of a jacket and pants, both items with aligning black stripes that are typical of Adidas’ brand. She wore a white shirt and a black tie underneath, paired with high heels and some sunglasses.

Clooney wore a grey suit with a black shirt underneath and some matching shoes. Giving the look a classier edge was a silver watch.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts©GrosbyGroup
Clooney and Roberts backstage.

The two were together to promote their new film, “Ticket to Paradise,” which marks Roberts comeback to rom-coms, a genre that she used to dominate during the late ‘90s and the early aughts.

When talking about their relationship to Access Hollywood, Roberts and Clooney shared why they never dated throughout their lives, and why they decided to prioritize their friendship. “Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship,” Clooney said. “We were fast friends right away. It’s been nothing but fun for us, so I don’t think that was ever really a thing.”

The two have collaborated together on several films, including the Ocean’s series of films, “Money Monster,” and more. On “Ticket to Paradise,” Clooney and Roberts play a divorced couple who unexpectedly bond together in order to break up their daughter’s new relationship.

