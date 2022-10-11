Julia Roberts opens up about her journey as a mom: ‘My dream come true’

Julia Roberts is opening up about her journey as a mother, giving some details about her personal and family life with husband Danny Moder, and their three kids, 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and 15-year-old Henry.

The Hollywood star revealed that it has been a dream come true for her, and she is very proud of the life she has built. The actress married Moder in 2002 and their relationship is going strong, as she also talked about keeping their romance alive.

“When I’m not working, [being a mom] is my full-time job. It isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy,” she explained. “It’s just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true.”

Julia says that the life that she has built with her husband, and the life “that we’ve built with our children, that’s the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them.”

She also revealed that she writes handwritten notes to her husband, as it is “something Danny and I have always done.” And she hopes her kids are able to find a supportive partner in the future.

“The first letter he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day I’ll show it to Hazel and say, ‘That’s what you’re looking for.’”