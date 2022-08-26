Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Oscar de la Renta, this week a few of our favorite celebs brought out their best designer looks, from Kim Kardashian in a Balenciaga jumpsuit, Mindy Kaling in a very classy pastel lavender Oscar de la Renta dress to Kendall Jenner in a very sleek and silky vintage Dolce & Gabbana.

Others celebrities continue to bring brightness into their world with neon shades. Sofia Vergara stunned us in a fab mix and match green outfit and Eva Longoria and Khloe Kardashian are not letting the barbiecore trend lose any steam and keeping it well alive. Both successful women entrepreneurs looked sensational in two different variations of all-pink from head to toe. We also loved Queen Maxima in an elegant yet casual modern style.

Keep scrolling below to see these outfits and all of this week’s top celebrity styles.