While last week we saw many celebs wear black-on-black during the sunny season, this week we are back to seeing our favorite Hollywood stars step out in bright summery colors! From Megan Fox’s full neon green outfit, Reese Witherspoon’s adorable barbiecore look, to Kylie Jenner’s asymmetrical orange dress and Katie Holmes in a sophisticated black and white ﻿minimal style.

We also saw Jennifer Aniston in a super casual denim look, Kim Kardashian wearing camo, and Jennifer Lawrence in a cute royal blue bohemian skirt.

Keep scrolling below to see these outfits and all of this week’s top celebrity styles.