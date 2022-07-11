Vanessa and Natalia Bryant stun in opulent gowns for the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women’s Show
Exquisitely tailored

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Mom and daughter inseparable duo Vanessa and Natalia Bryant were among the A-listers supporting the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women’s Show in Italy. The Bryant’s wore opulent gowns for the event held outside the historic Piazza Duomo in front of the Syracuse Cathedral.

During the event, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana celebrated ten years of their made-to-measure label Alta Moda, an exclusive branch of the luxury brand that began designing for 100 clients in 2012 and now has a list of 750 customers worldwide that benefit from one of a kind and exquisitely tailored wearable pieces of art.

“It’s not just the clothes, the two meters of pearls, of pleats,” Dolce said at a press conference before the show. “It’s not just one dress—it’s a style of life.”

During four days, A-listers from all aspects of life gathered in Sicily to enjoy a concert in a 5th century BC Greek theater, a beach club dinner, Pietro Mascagni’s one-act opera, and a celebratory Alta Moda fashion show.

Dolce & Gabbana presented 106 looks, including unique pieces worn by Helen Mirren, Mariah Carey, and Sharon Stone.

Dolce & Gabbana Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 - Runway©GettyImages
Designers Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce walk the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture fall/winter 22/23 event on July 09, 2022 in Siracusa, Italy.

Other stars in attendance include Anitta, Ciara, Drew Barrymore, Heidi Klum, Kris Jenner, Lupita Nyong’o, and many more, who also wore exquisite pieces and accessories from the brand.

