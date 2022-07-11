Vanessa and Natalia Bryant stun in opulent gowns for the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women’s Show

Mom and daughter inseparable duo Vanessa and Natalia Bryant were among the A-listers supporting the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women’s Show in Italy. The Bryant’s wore opulent gowns for the event held outside the historic Piazza Duomo in front of the Syracuse Cathedral.

©Vanessa Bryant





During the event, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana celebrated ten years of their made-to-measure label Alta Moda, an exclusive branch of the luxury brand that began designing for 100 clients in 2012 and now has a list of 750 customers worldwide that benefit from one of a kind and exquisitely tailored wearable pieces of art.

“It’s not just the clothes, the two meters of pearls, of pleats,” Dolce said at a press conference before the show. “It’s not just one dress—it’s a style of life.”

©Vanessa Bryant





During four days, A-listers from all aspects of life gathered in Sicily to enjoy a concert in a 5th century BC Greek theater, a beach club dinner, Pietro Mascagni’s one-act opera, and a celebratory Alta Moda fashion show.

Dolce & Gabbana presented 106 looks, including unique pieces worn by Helen Mirren, Mariah Carey, and Sharon Stone.