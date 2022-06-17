This week, we saw many different styles from top celebs, short co-ords, a midi skirt, baggy pants and several monochrome looks. In Los Angeles, Selena Gomez rocked THE perfect floral summer dress while doing work for Michelle Obama’s initiative ‘When We Vote’ and Alessandra Ambrosio looked gorgeous as ever in all cream outfit, introducing the new Brazilian inspired Nespresso’s collection.

Meanwhile, in New York, Katie Holmes continues to perfect her street style, Hailey Bieber served us inspiration to choose neutral colors and B.J. Novak is wearing what our boyfriends should!

Keep scrolling to see these outfits and all of this week’s top celebrity styles.