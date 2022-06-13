New fashion campaign features unretouched photos of women in their 50s

Karen Millen’s newest fashion campaign, ICON Series, features unretouched photos of women in their 50s, including Swedish model and actress Paulina Porizkova.

Porizkova is known for using her social media presence to shed light on the beauty of aging and her ups and downs as a 57-year-old supermodel battling society’s beauty standards.

©Karen Millen





Paulina poses in contemporary looks for the brand’s campaign with great lighting and unfiltered results. According to the company, the ICON Series is the reflection of a woman “who is unapologetically herself no matter her age, size or style.”

“A force to be reckoned with, Paulina Porizkova achieves the rare trifecta of confidence, sensuality, and everlasting effortless style. With some of her most recent campaigns deemed her most daring yet, showcasing her enviable form and natural beauty, Karen Millen continues this show-stopping momentum with a bold collection exuberated by zesty, bold prints, and ultra-luxe fabrications,” they informed.

©Karen Millen





“An unforgettable follow up from our ICONS debut, this second chapter focuses on the ageless female form, with Paulina it’s champion. Immortalized through an edit of disruptive designs, assured poses, and an attitude of ebullient joy that penetrates beyond the screen, the bold use of color characterizing each individual piece, emanates this mood. Candid, empowered, and a proud feminist, The Power of Paulina is one that embodies the confident Karen Millen woman,” they added.

Porizkova, who always practices what she preaches, recently shared a snap of her body without Photoshop. “I’m a 57-year-old woman, starting my life over. I compare myself to other women my age all the time. When I fit in- but somehow feel like I also stand out in a positive way, I feel good about myself,” she writes. “When I fail, I feel ashamed.”