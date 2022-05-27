Just because The Cannes Film Festival wraps up tomorrow and we are closing the month of May in a few days, doesn’t mean we are not totally observing what styles the celebs are wearing this week! We saw some great looks in the last couple of days, from both Katie Holmes and Eva Longoria who wore black midi dresses with sandals, to JLo and Becky G who were wearing Y2K fashion to the max!

We also saw some interesting and unique outfits like Gigi Hadid’s swim suit outfit and Izabel Goulart, who glowed in a hippie boho style. As Mary Quant, the fashion icon and British fashion designer well known for the Mod style once said “Fashion as we knew it is over; people wear now exactly what they feel like wearing.” So do as Gigi and Izabel did, go for your own eclectic look!

Keep scrolling to see these outfits and all of this week’s top celebrity styles.