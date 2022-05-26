Eva Longoria stuns in a sheer lace dress at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Eva Longoria is in France enjoying the Cannes Film Festival. The 47-year-old actress and businesswoman recently wore a stunning black gown with a sheer lace top and a high-slit skirt.

Eva Longoria attends the “Chopard Loves Cinema” Gala Dinner at Hotel Martinez on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France.

The star attended the Chopard Loves Cinema Gala Dinner. She ran into other A-listers, including supermodel Bella Hadid, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Mads Mikkelsen, Hanna Jacobsen, Michele Morrone, and Maye Musk.

Eva Longoria, Bella Hadid and Caroline Scheufele attend the “Chopard Loves Cinema” Gala Dinner at Hotel Martinez on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Eva’s outing comes after attending the L’Oréal Paris 25th anniversary dinner. For the occasion, Longoria rocked an orange plunging dress with diamond earrings.

Once the film festival is over, Eva will fly back home to continue recording and releasing episodes of her new podcast “Connections with Eva Longoria” as a part of iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Network. The actress, producer, and humanitarian use the platform to take her audience back to the foundation of what makes us human —our desire to connect with others authentically.

In “Connections,” Eva has open and honest conversations with “some of the brightest thought leaders of the moment.” The star also engages on complex topics that affect and interest us all, including spirituality, money, romance, food, politics, and parenting.