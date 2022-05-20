This week, two things stood out, power suits and powerful latinas! We saw many top Latina Powerhouses in ultra stylish looks. From Jennifer Lopez who appeared ready for summer in her white lacy dress to Alessandra Ambrosio who turned heads with a fringe mini dress while at Cannes, these celebs showed their fashion sense is at their best.

And if you are looking to revive your wardrobe this season, a power suit is a must as they are definitely here to stay! For inspiration, just scroll down and see Eva Longoria’s bright orange ensemble and Christina Aguilera’s white suit, both transformed the traditional power suit into their signature style. So be daring and try one, and as the Japanese fashion designer Kenzō Takada said: “Fashion is like eating, you shouldn’t stick to the same menu.”

Keep scrolling and don’t miss this week’s top celebrity styles.