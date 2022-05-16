Natalia Bryant adds edgy flair to a chic Louis Vuitton dress during a recent fashion show

Natalia Bryant was among the A-listers in attendance at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023 show. The model, alongside other stars including Miranda Kerr, Maude Apatow, Emma Roberts, Chloë Grace Moretz, and many more, enjoyed Nicolas Ghesquière’s new collection for the brand.

The daughter of late basketball player Kobe Bryant and philanthropist and businesswoman Vanessa Bryant took to social media to share with her followers how she honored the iconic brand by wearing one of their looks.

The 19-year-old IMG Model rocked a light gray tweed short-sleeved mini dress featuring a rounded neck. Bryant completed her look, adding an edgy touch. The teenager wore black leather ankle boots with Louis Vuitton logo details on the vamp.

Natalia accessorized with minimal jewelry and a black leather LV envelope bag with a gold chain strap.

As HOLA! USA previously reported, Natalia Bryant has almost finished her first year at the University of Southern California, and now the student and rising model might continue chasing her dreams in Hollywood.

Last month, at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, she talked to Entertainment Tonight about her life. “I just love everyone that I’ve met,” she said. When asked if the night made her want to get into Hollywood, Natalia’s face lit up with a huge smile as she said impassioned, “yes, definitely.”