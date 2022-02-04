From Jennifer Lopez’s glamorous Fendi matching dress and handbag to Paris Jackson’s paisley dress at the opening night for the Michael Jackson musical, this week we saw many celebs step out looking truly fab. This included Rihanna who wore a vintage Chanel puff coat to reveal her baby bump to the world and Katy Perry who continues to look spectacular in 70’s inspired Italian fashion.

Keep scrolling down to see all of this week’s top celeb looks!