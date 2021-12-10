This week we see our favorite celebs showing casing their trendy fashion! From stylish coats worn from Rihanna, Nick Jonas and Meryl Streep to Miley Cyrus’ hot rocker bangs and boots look. Plus, Anitta was seen in a stunning suit at the Music Hitmakers Brunch while Jennifer Lawrence glowed in NYC with her cute baby bump.

So keep scrolling to see our this week’s best celeb looks!