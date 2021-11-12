This week some of our favorite celebs looked chic, stylish and classy as they went out and about with their lives. From Khloe Kardashian in Fendi from head to toe, Rihanna looking sexy in red for her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky’s concert to both Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek head turning outfits at the screening of their new film, all of these stars provided us with some inspiration for our own #OOTD.

Keep scrolling to see all of this week’s looks.