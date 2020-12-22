How Charlotte Casiraghi is planning to move culture forward as Chanel’s newest muse

French fashion house Chanel has a new ambassador, and she is ready to go above and beyond to lend not only her image but also her brains. Charlotte Casiraghi, eleventh in line to the throne, daughter of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and Stefano Casiraghi, and granddaughter of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and American actress Grace Kelly, is the luxury brand’s newest muse, a tittle with decades in the making.

Casiraghi’s relationship with the high fashion company started before she was born. Her mother became a regular user of the brand while pregnant with the now published writer and magazine editor. “It’s almost as if I was born with Chanel,” Casiraghi says in a video.

The 34-year-old Monaco native grew up learning from Chanel’s former Creative Director, Karl Lagerfeld, who inspired Casiraghi to deep dive into the beautiful world of poetry and literature when she was a teenager. The German fashion designer also photographed and included her in his book The Little Black Jacket: Chanel’s Classic Revisited by Karl Lagerfeld and Carine Roitfeld, an award-winning publication containing Lagerfeld’s photographs of celebrities wearing the modern and adaptable Chanel jacket.

©GettyImages



Karl Lagerfeld and Charlotte Casiraghi during the Chanel Cruise 2017/2018 Collection at Grand Palais on May 3, 2017 in Paris, France.

In a few weeks, on January 1st, Casiraghi officially will join Kristen Stewart, Lily Rose Depp, Penélope Cruz, and Keira Knightly as a brand ambassador and spokesperson. The royal will be starring in the Spring-Summer 2021 Ready-to-Wear campaign. To add a twist to the partnership, she and artistic director Virginie Viard will be hosting Les Rendezvous littéraires rue Cambon (Literary rendezvous at rue Cambon), a series of events to invite female writers and actresses to the table and discuss their careers.

Casiraghi revealed that the inspiration came to her “spontaneously” when remembering the literary salons Gabrielle Chanel used to host. “My contribution is being not just a muse, but someone who transmits,” Casiraghi says. “Today’s fashion has this strength of expression, and it can move culture forward.”

According to Chanel, these events will also serve as a platform to share a “unique perspective on their own work” and “other historical or contemporary literary figures they hold dear.” Each Casiraghi event will be available on Chanel’s website and social media channels starting January 26th.