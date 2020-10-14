Princess Caroline and daughter Charlotte Casiraghi team up for engagement in Monaco

Princess Caroline and her oldest daughter Charlotte Casiraghi attended The Prince Pierre Foundation’s Prize Proclamation Ceremony on Tuesday evening, where the winners of the 2020 edition were announced. The royals, who arrived wearing face masks, made a fashionable pair at the event held at the Opéra Garnier in Monaco. Charlotte took a walk on the wild side wearing a midi leopard print dress reportedly by Saint Laurent. Princess Caroline, 63, looked equally chic in a dress that featured a black bodice and colorful design on the skirt.

[ANNONCE] : Les lauréats 2020 de la Fondation Prince Pierre sont : - Pierre BOBIN, lauréat du Prix littéraire - Salomé... Posted by Fondation Prince Pierre de Monaco on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Grace Kelly’s husband Prince Rainier III established The Prince Pierre Foundation in 1966 in memory of his father, Prince Pierre, who was a great patron of literature and the arts. Caroline is now the president of her late father’s foundation, which aims to promote contemporary art.



The prizes awarded on Oct. 13 included the Literary Prize, Discovery Grant, High School Students’ Favorite, and the Principality Prize, which was awarded jointly with The Philosophical Meetings. Charlotte is the co-founder and president of The Philosophical Meetings of Monaco.

©ERIC GAILLARD/AFP via Getty Images



Charlotte is Princess Caroline’s oldest daughter

Prince Albert’s 34-year-old niece has spoken about her love for philosophy in the past. “Philosophy animates me and inhabits me and when one is upset by a text or a thought, one cannot compartmentalize. I live with the desire to understand. It is part of the being that I am,” she told L’Observateur de Monaco in 2017.

Caroline immersed her daughter at a young age in the arts and culture. Charlotte said, “I was fortunate, thanks to my mother, to have early access to culture and literature, which allowed me to forge a taste for critical thinking.”