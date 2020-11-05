Queen Letizia cuts stylish figure in the rain

Queen Letizia beat the rain in style on Thursday. The 48-year-old Spanish royal stepped out on Nov. 5 to chair a working meeting of the Foundation for Help against Drug Addiction (FAD). King Felipe’s wife kept dry holding her own umbrella outside of the foundation’s headquarters in Madrid. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mother looked stylish as she braved the rain wearing a black Burberry coat.

Letizia teamed her chic outwear with a black cashmere sweater from BOSS and grey houndstooth trousers. The Queen, who styled her hair down, completed her ensemble with a black Carolina Herrera clutch, lace-up Uterqüe ankle boots and a disposable face mask.

El equipo @FadJuventud se ha conectado vía internet y los responsables de las diferentes áreas ha comentado a la Reina los objetivos prioritarios a medio plazo que se plantean en investigación, programas y formación, Cooperación al Desarrollo y sensibilización. pic.twitter.com/zMf8rgCse4 — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) November 5, 2020

During the meeting, the effects COVID-19 has had on FAD were discussed as well as the foundation’s strategic plan for 2021-2023. FAD’s main mission is to prevent drug use and other risk behaviors that impede or hinder the personal and social development of adolescents. Letizia has been honorary president of the non-profit institution since 2015, a position her mother-in-law Queen Sofia once held.