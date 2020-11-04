Queen Letizia’s mother-in-law Queen Sofia enjoys night out with her sister

Queen Sofia of Spain hit the town with her sister Princess Irene of Greece on Tuesday evening. King Felipe’s mother and aunt attended a concert benefiting the Musical Youths (Juventudes Musicales) of Madrid’s annual scholarships for study abroad. Sofia, 82, was accompanied by her sister, 78, to the concert held at Madrid’s National Music Auditorium. Queen Letizia’s mother-in-law, who appeared to be in good spirits waving, was dressed in a two-piece outfit, which included a floral print jacket. The royal also sported a black face mask for the outing.

©WireImage



Last month, Queen Sofia publicly reunited with her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, for the first time since her husband former King Juan Carlos I moved abroad. King Felipe’s father announced in August that he was leaving Spain amid his financial scandal.

In a letter to his son, Juan Carlos wrote, “A year ago I expressed my will and desire to stop developing institutional activities. Now, guided by the conviction of providing the best service to the Spanish, their institutions and you as King, I am communicating my thoughtful decision to move, at this time, outside of Spain.”

©GC Images



The royal’s husband left Spain during the summer amid his financial scandal

He continued. “A decision I make with deep feeling, but with great serenity. I have been King of Spain for almost forty years and, during all of them, I have always wanted the best for Spain and for the Crown. With my loyalty forever. With the affection and affection of always, your father.”

The former monarch’s letter did not mention whether his wife, whom he married in 1962, would be joining him. However, soon after sources close to the palace confirmed to El País that Queen Sofia would continue to live at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid and would continue her institutional activities.