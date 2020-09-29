Bad Bunny’s collaboration with crocs sold out in seconds

Bad Bunny is proving his status as an international superstar by crossing over into the world of fashion, releasing a collaboration with Crocs that sold out in a matter of minutes.

This partnership with the brand is following in the footsteps of other artists like Post Malone and brands like Chinatown Market, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Peeps, all of whom worked with the brand on a signature, limited edition shoe in the past.

Their latest collaboration with the reggaeton superstar was announced last week, when Crocs posted a photo of Benito wearing an all-white ensemble and a pair of big sunglasses, sitting atop a fluffy white chair. On his feet, fans were given a first look at his collaboration with Crocs: a glow-in-the-dark shoe that features Jibbitz charms inspired by his album, YHLQMDLG--which stands for “Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana” (“I Do What I Want” in Spanish)--that was released back in February.

One of the charms reads, “Precaución: Zona de perreo,”— “Caution: Twerking zone.” These Jibbitz also include the artist’s signature bunny logo, a fire emoji, a planet, and stars. The glow-in-the-dark charms are reminiscent of the stars many kids used to put on their ceilings, which is the inspiration for the collaboration.

“I believe in being honest and not limiting myself, which is also something that represents Crocs, and this is the message that I always want to be sure to send to my fans,” Bad Bunny said about the shoe in an official statement. “As a longtime fan, creating my own design for Crocs was really fun. I hope to inspire others to have fun in their own ways with the personal style that makes them happy. ”

This partnership didn’t come as a surprise to any die-hard Benito fans, who have seen the artist rocking Crocs on stage and, more recently, in quarantine.

The shoes were available online at the Crocs website and on Finish Line on Tuesday morning, but the second they were released, fans took to Twitter to vent about how upset they were over just how limited this release was.

‘Bad Bunny,’ ‘BadBunnyXCrocs,’ and ‘SOLD OUT’ were all trending on the social media platform minutes after the release went live, with fans sharing their frustrations over not being able to get the shoes.

Just how many fans were on the website the second the shoes dropped was only boosted by Bad Bunny posting a funny video to promote the release. He uploaded a video to Instagram salting some salmon, putting it in the oven, and then pulling out the finished product: his signature Crocs.

Hopefully, the success of this launch means Crocs will restock the shoes for all of the fans who weren’t lucky enough to grab a pair.