Whether she’s celebrating the premiere of a new film at a red carpet, stepping out for a gala, or attending an industry event, Eiza González is the epitome of sexy-glam style. The 30-year-old actress may be considered a Hollywood’s vixen, but her taste for Old Hollywood glamour merged with modern fits makes her a style icon worth considering. The Mexican actress may be blessed with a statuesque figure, but she proves you don’t have to show a whole lot of skin for a look to be considered sexy.

“What matters the most is that you always feel comfortable in your own skin no matter what you’re wearing,” she told WhoWhatWear for her July digital cover in 2019. “Really, self confidence is more important than anything. Being bold, being fun, having fun, not putting too much pressure on yourself. Experiment is key to finding your own style.”

