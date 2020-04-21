Sofia Vergara looks gorgeous in see-through lace dress as she shows off $2,495 purse

It was only a matter of time for Sofia Vergara to become the new face of Dolce & Gabbana’s handbag campaign. For years the Colombian actress has turned to the Italian label and been present at their fashion shows. The 47-year-old star took to social media to share the exciting partnership news with her fans and followers. On her account with more than 18 million followers, Sofia shared a campaign image where she’s posing in a black lace dress with see-through skirt and showcasing the Devotion bag – a favorite of D&G fans.

Sofia sat front row at Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring 2020 fashion show

“I’m so honored to be a part of the @dolcegabbana family, and to be featured in such a meaningful campaign celebrating the gorgeous Devotion bag!” she wrote next to the stunning picture. “This is a brand I have loved for so long. Feeling grateful to have shot this in Italy where I have so many special memories. Sending love to all of Italia. I [heart] U D&G!!”

The luxe handbag, which retails for a cool $2,495, is made of quilted Nappa leather and aside from black is available in the color assortment of gray, pale pink, red and beige.

Sofia has been a fan of the Italian label for years

The America’s Got Talent judge has worn the famous Italian label on numerous occasions, including red carpet events and during Milan Fashion Week. The Modern Family alum sat front row at the fashion house’s Spring 2020 fashion show, where she rocked a floral strapless dress and hot pink accessories to match the roses print of her midi dress.

For the premiere of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the mom of one stunned in a black corset number while accompanied by her husband, Joe Manganiello. Of course, she accessorized with an iteration of D&G’s Devotion handbag and a pair of sky-high platform heels.

Congrats to Sofia on landing her latest gig!