Eiza Gonzalez rocks the world’s sexiest denim jumpsuit to promote new film ‘Bloodshot’

While Eiza Gonzalez’s fans are still dazzled by the beautiful red sheer gown she chose for the premiere of her new movie Bloodshot, the Mexican actress heated up Los Angeles with a new look that proves denim can be sexy. Dressed in a $900 jumpsuit designed by Brandon Maxwell and stylish blue suede killer heels, the 30-year-old looked absolutely stunning on her way to Jimmy Kimmel’s Live.

Eiza is wearing s a jumpsuit and it’s a winning look!

For Eiza, less is more, and she kept her accessories to the minimum. A pair of oversize sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and beautiful crimson lips did the trick to make heads turn.

From Rihanna to Kylie Jenner, we have seen many celebrities joining the denim jumpsuit trend, but with her latest look, Elsa elevates it and proves you can be smart — and of course sexy — dressed in the iconic fabric.

The Mexican beauty is currently promoting her new film Bloodshot alongside Vin Diesel, Sam Heughan and Dave Wilson. where she portrays KT, a fallen Navy Seal who is given an implant that makes her impervious to gasses. “I was proud because I was like the first Mexican superhero, there was no other,” she said about her character during an interview with Despierta America. “Then the fact that I am an immigrant and I can come into this country and represent Mexican women for me is important, and not only Mexicans but Latinas.”

Not only is Eiza representing the Latin community on the big screen, but also, with her sartorial savoir faire she is representing some serious Latin style on the red carpet, she’s a fashion superhero too!

