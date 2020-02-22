After taking the international modeling scene by storm, sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid have both become trendsetters, with both their Fashion Week runway outfits and their off-duty supermodel looks attracting attention. And like all of our clothing choices, it reveals their personal tastes and their individual takes on fashion trends that they often have the privilege of wearing before anyone else.

Not so surprisingly given their closeness, many of the pieces the models choose for their day-to-day outfits may look similar. But, if you look a little closer, you’ll notice they hardly ever style their looks in the same way.

Don’t believe us? We took a look at how the stunning sisters rocked five hot 2020 fashion trends: the oversized blazer + jeans combo, bike shorts, nude hues, baguette purses and pantsuits – and guess what? Gigi and Bella style them completely differently. Gigi leans toward more masculine cuts and street-smart cool girl vibes, while baby sister Bella is all about girly pinks and neutrals and high octane sex appeal. Here’s our spotlight on the Hadid sisters’ differing styles...