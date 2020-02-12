After stepping down from their active roles as senior members of the British Royal Family, there are still a lot of questions that remain about what the new life of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be like. Although the “formal” transition could take months, Meghan’s wardrobe may change a lot sooner!

Now that she can be a lot more flexible in terms of dress code, Meghan might decide to revamp these looks that defined her style before she became the Duchess of Sussex (and leave behind some of the rules she adopted when she launched her royal life). Here’s a look back at some of the looks she loved during her days as an actress on Suits and how she may reinvent them for her new life in North America.