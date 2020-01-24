The interesting detail fans didn't know about Kim Kardashian's son's pajamas

This week Kim Kardashian broke the Internet again by posting a picture of what breakfast looks like at her and Kanye West’s $60 million Hidden Hills home. “Morning Madness,” she captioned the Insta photo that received over 4.5 million likes. In it, she and Kanye and their four kids—North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm—are sitting around the dining table enjoying their first meal of the day together. One tiny detail fans may not have noticed is that Saint was donning an uber-cool pajama set from popular British clothing brand Selfie Clothing.

Kim Kardashian dresses her kids from British clothing brand Selfie Clothing

Her second oldest is pictured wearing a white pajama set that features a variety of dinosaurs. According to the brand’s website, they design a range of “long and short sleeve t-shirts, capes and pajamas” aimed toward kids between two and 12. The unique part of these sets is that kids can actually color the shirts. Saint’s specific design comes with six fabric pens that when used on the shirt will not fade away.

The brand’s founder was thrilled when she saw that the makeup mogul was a fan of her kids’ collection. “It was incredible to wake up to the news that Kim Kardashian knows about our brand and has spread the word to her millions of followers,” Selfie Clothing founder Gemma Treby said in a statement. Selfie Clothing, which currently has just three employees, also understands the importance of encouraging creativity.

Saint was pictured wearing the dinosaur top ($16)

“Our color in designs give children the chance to express their unique personalities through what they’re wearing, providing a lovely creative activity to tempt them away from their screens,” she added. “It looks from the photo as though the Kardashian Wests recognize the importance of spending quality time with their children.”

