Kim Kardashian gives her daughter North a jacket owned by Michael Jackson costing $65,000

Kim Kardashian is one of the world’s best gifters, especially when it comes to her kids. For Christmas, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star surprised her eldest child with a truly one-of-a-kind gift for Christmas.

The beauty mogul purchased a jacket that belonged to none other than the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. Kim paid $65,000 for a MJ jacket at an auction just for her fashionista daughter, North West.

©@kimkardashian



Kim and her husband Kanye West pose with their four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, at their Christmas party

The proud momma of four took to her social media profile and shared the purchase with her 155 million followers — giving everyone some insight on the gift purchase for her daughter Northie.

The jacket, which cost a cool $65,625, was worn by the Give Love on Christmas Day singer for Elizabeth Taylor’s 65 birthday in 1997.

©@kimkardashian



Michael Jackson fans everywhere wished they were North West after she was gifted this piece of pop culture history

In the video, you can hear Kim as she describes the jacket, “Kanye and I gave North this jacket, the same one Michael Jackson wore with Elizabeth Taylor.”

“North is a huge fan of Michael Jackson and we knew that she would love this gift,” shared the star.

Kim also revealed that she and her hubby Kanye West, who have a net worth of more than $510 million, won the jacket at an auction.

She shared, “We won this at auction for Northie for Christmas and we have everything ready so that she can use it.”

©@kimkardashian



Kim also gifted North MJ’s hat from the Smooth Criminal video

“The sleeves are a little tight, but as she grows up we can unbutton them and she can use them, that way she can use it all her life,” Kim added. The mom of four shared that her daughter was incredibly grateful for the wonderful gift.



In addition to the jacket, North also received Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough singer’s hat from his Smooth Criminal video.