Meghan Markle’s friend Janina Gavankar reacts to claims that the royal couple’s Christmas card is photoshopped

The ‘Morning Show’ actress took the photo for Meghan and Harry’s 2019 Christmas card.

Alejandra Torres

In case you missed it, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their adorable Christmas card this year featuring the newest member of the family baby Archie Harrison. The photograph was immediately met with some criticism from the press, who claimed the picture was photoshopped. Meghan’s friend and the photographer of said Christmas card Janina Gavankar came to the royal couple’s defense in a new post.

“So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family,” the actress wrote beside the original photograph. In the image, the royal couple are both out of focus as they sit behind their baby boy who appears front and center. “Here’s the original that was sent out (cropped to fit IG).”

She then went on to call out one specific publication that claimed the Duchess of Sussex “appears weirdly in focus in Archie snap while Prince Harry is blurry.” She continued: “And to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues. Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image. Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness.”

The royal couple have yet to comment on the publication’s accusations and it is unlikely that they will do so. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently enjoying the holidays in Canada with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria,” a palace spokesperson previously said. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

