In case you haven’t noticed, Karol G is the queen of monochrome. The Colombian artist, who hails from Medellín, is a fan of wearing bright, colorful hues from head-to-toe or at least within the same color family.
There’s no doubt Anuel AA’s fiancée likes to live her life within the full-color spectrum sporting everything from bold orange to electrifying neon pink. Scrolling through her social media, we stumbled upon a few gems that prove our point: When Karol G, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo, chooses a color shade, she’s truly dedicated to that specific tone.
Evidently, the Tusa singer isn’t afraid to stand out. Don’t believe us? Scroll through the gallery to see for yourself!
