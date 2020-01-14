Selena Gomez is a modern-day ‘60s babe – see her latest look

We’re only two weeks into 2020, but Selena Gomez is already winning thus far. The singer-actress released her new album in four years titled, Rare, and she’s been giving us one killer look after another. Her latest? A modern ‘60s inspired outfit accompanied by a cat-eye retro beauty look. On January 13, the 27-year-old appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a vivid bubblegum pink mini dress by Miu Miu featuring a round halter neckline, delicate rhinestone trimming and a sexy open back.

Selena rocked a pastel pink dress by Miu Miu

It’s a look we stan for it’s femininity but also for how chic and unequivocally flattering it is. The Lose You to Love Me singer accessorized with a pair of crystal teardrop earrings from Roxanne Assoulin which teamed perfectly with the sparkly accents on her dress and sky-high metallic platforms from Prada. Sneakers may be all the rage as of late, but her chunky heels just inspired us to go for the extra inches.

Selena's makeup featured a fierce cat-eye

On the beauty front, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum wore her hair in a half-up, half-down do with slightly flipped ends – so Jackie O. Her makeup matched her dress with rosy lips and blush, but then – boom – she completed the look with a fierce cat-eye we’d like to find out what she used to create that perfect wing.

Selena's been turning heads with her latest fashion choices!

Ahead of her TV appearance, the artist made a case for strong suiting in a burnt orange power suit. To celebrate the hue, Selena wore a top and textured lace-up boots in the same color family – consider this a lesson on how to master head-to-toe monochrome.

Like the 13 Reasons Why producer said herself, it’s been a minute since her last album, but now that she’s back in the spotlight, surely there are plenty of more noteworthy looks for us to covet in the near future.