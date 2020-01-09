When it comes to working out what to wear, opting for a monochromatic look is the perfect way of keeping elegance at the forefront. And it’s a trend that has been seen time and time again on many celebrities – and, let’s face it, they know a thing or two about keeping things simple when time is tight.

Kim Kardashian, for example, has long be a massive fan of monochrome combinations. Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lopez and Meghan Markle have also shown that the most elegant option when it comes to monochrome dressing is keeping the accessories to a minimum. Check out the following gallery for some serious style inspo.