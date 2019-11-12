ICYMI: Kate Middleton arrived in Pakistan wearing this beau-teal-ful color

Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off their five-day royal tour of Pakistan when they arrived in the Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan on Monday, October 14. It’s only been day one and already the Duchess of Cambridge is putting her chic and elegant style on full display. Looking radiant in a modern iteration of the traditional tunic-and-trousers ensembles (shalwar kameez) Kate stepped down from their plane wearing an aquamarine tunic featuring long sleeves, decorative buttons and subtle draping along the neckline.

Her Tiffany’s-blue number, which radiated a slight ombre effect, came with matching slim trousers – all by one of her favorite designers, Catherine Walker. The 37-year-old completed her look with nude-colored heels and she kept her jewelry to a minimum by solely sporting her gorgeous Sapphire engagement ring and a pair of sparkly crystal drop earrings. As per usual, Kate’s glossy chestnut locks were fully visible and done in loose curls.

This marks William and Kate’s first time visiting Pakistan, but they follow in Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall’s trip to the country in 2006. The late Princess Diana also visited the South Asian country multiple times, the first being in 1991 and again in 1996 and 1997.

During her trip in 1996, Princess Dee wore a tunic get-up in a hue similar to that of Kate’s, however, it featured a much more traditional silhouette with small slits on the sides and an appealing detail of buttons down the front. Instead of wearing heels, Diana gave her look a comfortable spin and paired her suit with silver ballet flats.

Being Kate’s look has already captured the attention of many on their first day abroad, we can’t wait to see the rest of her wardrobe in the days to follow. Stay tuned!

