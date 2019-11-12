Adrienne Bailon debuts new unisex jewelry collection

Adrienne Bailon wants everyone to accessorize this season. The 36-year-old star debuted a brand new collection from her jewelry line XIXI that’s perfect for both women and men. Titled So New York, the brand’s first Unisex collection features a variety of pieces that pay homage to Adrienne’s birth place in NYC and celebrates her birthday.

©@xixi



Adrienne Bailon debuted a brand new jewelry collection in honor of New York City

“SO NEW YORK Celebrating my born day & Celebrating the place I was born... NEW YORK!,” The Real talkshow host wrote on her social media. “I’m obsessed with this collection... Bringing back all the 90’s NY Nostalgia!” In the photo, she’s posing with a pair of sunnies and wearing necklaces and bracelets from her line. In her message, she also treated her fans with deal. “It’s available for PRE-ORDER TODAY! And if you pre-order today (& only today for my birthday - ends at at midnight) you’ll get 10% OFF!”

Loading the player...

The collection, which Adrienne claims to be her favorite so far in her jewelry brand, features 12 items that range from classic chains and statement earrings to rings, anklets and bracelets. Although the items are luxe, they won’t break your wallet with prices ranging from $14.99 to $49.00.

©@xixi



It's her brand's first unisex collection

Adrienne has been candid about wanting to infuse her jewelry collections with her culture. “I am so proud to represent what it means to be Latina and I embrace and embody it in everything do,” she told Forbes. “I identify as Latina and my upbringing was rooted in hispanic culture - I am the child of an immigrant; I have a father who doesn't speak English; I grew up bilingual with Latino food and music and I’m proud to speak Spanglish on daytime television. Ultimately, I think my authenticity and Latinidad is what has led to my success.”



Related Video: Sam Smith wins Cultural Innovator prize at The Fashion Awards Loading the player...